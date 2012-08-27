By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Aug 27 U.S. government debt yields
fell on Monday on rising investor confidence that Federal
Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke will hint at a third bond purchase
program when he speaks at the end of the week.
Investors are waiting on Bernanke's highly anticipated
speech on Friday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He has used this
event the previous two years to flag the Fed's intention on more
easing.
Expectations that the Fed will announce a third round of
quantitative easing, known as QE3, have increased since minutes
from the central bank's August meeting, which were released last
week, showed that Fed action might be imminent unless the
economy showed significant improvement.
"After the minutes last week there is a pretty good
assumption that Bernanke will allude to some sort of QE3," said
Jason Rogan, director of Treasuries trading at Guggenheim
Partners in New York.
"If he doesn't talk about QE3 that would presumably
disappoint the markets," Rogan added.
Benchmark 10-year note yields fell to 1.67
percent on Monday, down from 1.69 percent at Friday's close.
They have fallen from three-month highs of 1.86 percent early
last week, their 200-day moving average and a level where there
is a fair amount of buying support for the debt.
At the same time, a gloomy assessment of the business
climate in Germany earlier on Monday, where business sentiment
dropped for a fourth month in a row as the euro zone crisis and
a slowdown in China took their toll, added a bid for the
safe-haven bonds.
Markets have also been unsettled by rising talk of a Greek
euro zone exit, after a conservative ally of German leader
Angela Merkel said that the country should leave the currency
bloc by next year.
The Treasury will also sell $99 billion in new
coupon-bearing debt this week, comprising $35 billion in
two-year notes on Tuesday, $35 billion in five-year notes on
Wednesday and $29 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday.