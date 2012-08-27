By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Aug 27 U.S. government debt yields
fell o n M onday as investors focused on whether Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke will hint at a third bond purchase program
when he speaks at the end of the week.
Investors are awaiting Bernanke's highly anticipated speech
on Friday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He has used this event the
previous two years to flag the Fed's intention on more easing.
Expectations that the Fed will announce a third round of
quantitative easing, known as QE3, have increased since minutes
from the central bank's August meeting, released last week,
showed that Fed action might be imminent unless the economy
showed significant improvement.
"After the minutes last week there is a pretty good
assumption that Bernanke will allude to some sort of QE3," said
Jason Rogan, director of Treasuries trading at Guggenheim
Partners in New York.
"If he doesn't talk about QE3, that would presumably
disappoint the markets," Rogan added.
If Bernanke does not hint at new bond purchases, bond yields
could climb back to recent yield support levels, said Rogan.
Benchmark 10-year note yields have fallen from
three-month highs of 1.86 percent early last week, the 200-day
moving average and a level where there is a fair amount of
buying support for the debt.
Yields fell to 1.67 percent on Monday, down from 1.69
percent at Friday's close.
Alternatively, the absence of new stimulus could support
Treasuries if investors focus on the potential inflation impact
of a new bond-buying program.
"If the Fed does more QE then people expect inflation to go
up," said Ira Jersey, interest rate strategist at Credit Suisse
in New York. "The fact that oil is coming off even though we
have a hurricane building in the gulf is helping rates rally
here on the near-term inflation expectations."
Rising inflation typically harms bond prices, as rising
costs erode the value of the investment.
Oil futures fell, reversing early gains, as investors
worried that Tropical Storm Isaac may harm demand and as western
governments mulled the release of strategic reserves to calm oil
prices.
A gloomy assessment of the business climate in Germany added
a bid for safe-haven U.S. bonds. Business sentiment dropped for
a fourth month in a row as the euro zone crisis and a slowdown
in China took their toll.
Markets have also been unsettled by rising talk of a Greek
euro zone exit, after a conservative ally of German leader
Angela Merkel said the country should leave the currency bloc by
next year.
The Fed also bought $1.83 billion in Treasuries due between
2036 and 2042 from $4.24 billion submitted o n M onday, as part of
its Operation Twist program designed to lower long-term
borrowing rates.
The Treasury this will week sell $99 billion in new
coupon-bearing debt, comprising $35 billion in two-year notes on
Tuesday, $35 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $29
billion in seven-year notes on Thursday.