NEW YORK, Sept 10 U.S. 30-year Treasuries bonds
prices turned positive on Monday, after earlier trading lower,
as investors speculated that the Federal Reserve is likely to
launch a third bond purchase program when it meets later this
week.
The long bonds have been volatile as investors fear that a
third round of quantitative easing could increase inflation
concerns, which would reduce the value of the debt.
The bonds last traded up 5/32 in price to yield
2.82 percent, down from as high as 2.86 percent earlier on
Monday.