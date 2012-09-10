BRIEF-Allgeier SE intends capital increase to finance further growth investments
* Allgeier SE: Allgeier intends capital increase to finance further growth investments
NEW YORK, Sept 10 U.S. Treasuries prices turned flat late Monday, erasing earlier losses as declines on Wall Street stocks deepened and revived some safehaven bids for low-risk government debt.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were unchanged in price at 99-19/32 for a yield of 1.668 percent. They were down as much as 6/32 earlier with a 1.690 percent yield.
* Banco Santander considering capital increase of above 5 billion euros as part of potential offer for its smaller rival Banco Popular Espanol - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: https://bloom.bg/2rxlj0U