NEW YORK, Sept 10 U.S. Treasuries prices turned flat late Monday, erasing earlier losses as declines on Wall Street stocks deepened and revived some safehaven bids for low-risk government debt.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were unchanged in price at 99-19/32 for a yield of 1.668 percent. They were down as much as 6/32 earlier with a 1.690 percent yield.