NEW YORK, Sept 11 U.S. government debt prices trimmed earlier losses Tuesday afternoon after data showed robust demand at a $32 billion auction of new three-year government debt, part of this week's $66 billion in coupon-bearing supply.

The ratio of bids for the three-year note issue due in September 2015 to the amount offered came in 3.94, which was the highest ever at a three-year auction.

In the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasuries last traded 8/32 lower in price at 99-16/32 with a yield of 1.68 percent, up 2.6 basis points from late on Monday.