BRIEF-S&P says U.S. 'AA+/A-1+' ratings affirmed
* S&P says U.S. 'AA+/A-1+' ratings affirmed; Outlook remains stable
NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds fell a point in price on Wednesday after Germany's top court backed the euro zone's new bailout fund, reducing demand for the safe-haven bonds, and as investors prepared for new supply.
The bonds' yield rose to 2.91 percent, the highest since Aug. 21.
* Calatlantic Group, Inc. Announces upsizing and pricing of $350 million of senior notes due 2027