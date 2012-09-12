NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. Treasuries prices extended earlier losses, touching session lows, early Wednesday afternoon after a mildly disappointing auction of 10-year government debt worth $21 billion.

Government data showed the 10-year notes sold at a yield of 1.764 percent, higher than what traders had expected, while demand from large investors and foreign central banks was below the recent average.

The 10-year note on the open market was down 20/32 in price, yielding 1.768 percent, up 6.6 basis points from late on Tuesday.