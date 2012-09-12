BRIEF-S&P says U.S. 'AA+/A-1+' ratings affirmed
* S&P says U.S. 'AA+/A-1+' ratings affirmed; Outlook remains stable
NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. Treasuries prices extended earlier losses, touching session lows, early Wednesday afternoon after a mildly disappointing auction of 10-year government debt worth $21 billion.
Government data showed the 10-year notes sold at a yield of 1.764 percent, higher than what traders had expected, while demand from large investors and foreign central banks was below the recent average.
The 10-year note on the open market was down 20/32 in price, yielding 1.768 percent, up 6.6 basis points from late on Tuesday.
* Calatlantic Group, Inc. Announces upsizing and pricing of $350 million of senior notes due 2027