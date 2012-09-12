* Ruling on euro zone bailout fund pares safety bids * Disappointing results at 10-year U.S. note auction * Longer-dated yields highest in nearly three weeks * Timing of Fed events could complicate 30-year sale By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on W ednesday, with longer-dated yields touching their highest in about three weeks after Germany's top court backed the euro zone's new bailout fund, reducing demand for safe-haven U.S. bonds. Disappointing results at a 10-year government note auction and news that China embarked on more steps to boost growth also fed selling in Treasuries on a day when Federal Reserve policymakers began a two-day meeting to consider whether to embark on more bond purchases, dubbed QE3, to help lower unemployment. The German Constitutional Court confirmed the country's participation in the European Stability Mechanism and budget pact as long as its parliament is guaranteed approval on any increase in its exposure to the bailout fund. World stock markets rallied on the verdict, although Wall Street gave up most of its gains in late trading. The court ruling also lowered yields on Italian and Spanish government debt. The recent spike in the borrowing costs of the euro zone's third- and fourth-biggest economies raised worries about their solvency and their drag on the region. "It looks like Europe might finally have something stabilize its (debt) situation for awhile," said Andrew Richman, fixed income strategist at SunTrust Private Wealth Management in Palm Beach, Florida. In addition to the highly anticipated German court decision, further selling in Treasuries emerged after mildly disappointing results at the $21 billion U.S. 10-year note sale, part of this week's $66 billion coupon-bearing supply. The reopening of the 10-year issue originally sold in August fetched a yield of 1.764 percent, about 1 basis point above what traders had expected. Bids from large investment funds and foreign central banks also came in below their recent averages, raising worries about the appetite for the $13 billion in 30-year bond supply for sale on Thursday, analysts said. Competition from a heavy supply of corporate bonds also pressured Treasuries. U.S. companies were on track to issue $50 billion in debt in the first six business days of September, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters. On the open market, benchmark 10-year notes were last down 16/32 in price to yield 1.758 percent, up 5.7 basis points from Tuesday and the highest yields since Aug. 22. Thirty-year bonds were down 1-7/32 in price to yield 2.915 percent, up 6.2 basis points from Tuesday's close and the highest since Aug. 21. In "when-issued" trading, traders expected the reopening of a 30-year bond due in August 2042 to sell at a yield of 2.9170 percent. This compared with 2.825 percent set in August. The Treasury Department will hold the $13 billion auction of 30-year bond at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) on Thursday. The timing of the 30-year bond sale might be complicated, as it will occur in the midst of several Fed events. The Fed will release its policy statement at 12:30 p.m. (1630 GMT), followed by its latest economic forecasts at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) and a press conference with Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke at 2:15 p.m. (1815 GMT). BETTING ON QE3 Economists polled by Reuters see the chances of the Fed launching a third round of large-scale bond purchases on Thursday at 65 percent, up from 60 percent last month. Interest rates futures implied traders are betting the U.S. central bank would extend its near-zero interest rate commitment into 2015 from the current guidance of late 2014. There was also speculation on whether the Fed might adjust "Operation Twist," which involves the selling of its short-dated Treasuries and buying longer-dated debt on the open market. Wednesday's sell-off could reverse if the Fed were to refrain from enacting QE3 on Thursday -- which some economists consider inflationary and damaging to longer-dated bonds. A steepening yield curve this week signaled traders' concerns about more stimulus raising long-term inflation. The yield gap between five-year notes and 30-year bonds expanded to 222 basis points on Wednesday, the widest level since May 11. "I think the risk to the market is that Bernanke disappoints," said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York. "The curve has pushed steeper, and if he doesn't come with anything, you will see that unwind." Demand for Treasuries ebbed earlier on Wednesday after China said it will pay export tax rebates more quickly and grant more loans to exporters, as well as increase export credit insurance to small companies, in the latest move to prop up growth in the world's second-largest economy. Bonds showed little reaction to news that the U.S. ambassador to Libya and three other embassy staff had been killed by militants in a rocket attack, reflecting an increase in geopolitical risk.