NEW YORK, Sept 13 U.S. government debt prices clung to earlier gains early Thursday after data on jobless claims and producer prices reinforced the view of low U.S. domestic job growth and inflation, which might result in more stimulus from the Federal Reserve.

Benchmark 10-year notes last traded up 7/32 in price at 99, yielding 1.733 percent, down 2.4 basis points from Wednesday's close.

The breakeven rates on Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, or their yield spreads over regular government debt, held steady at slightly lower levels from late Wednesday.

TIPS breakeven rates gauge investors' inflation expectations, which the Fed monitors. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last 2.39 percentage points, down half a basis point from Wednesday's close.