* Fed launches third big round of stimulus until jobs
outlook better
* Treasury sells $13 billion in 30-year bonds
* U.S. jobless claims rose more than expected due to storm
By Richard Leong and Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, Sept 13 U.S. government debt prices
gave up early gains and fell sharply o n T hursday after the
Federal Reserve announced a third big round of stimulus aimed
squarely at lowering stubborn unemployment.
Treasury prices sank after the Fed said it would buy $40
billion of mortgage debt per month and keep buying assets until
the jobs outlook improves substantially.
Some analysts said the program was less than the market had
expected from a third round of quantitative easing, or QE3.
"The Fed has under-delivered here. This not full-blown QE3.
They have a lot of flexibility with this statement," said
Anthony Valeri, a fixed income Strategist at LPL Financial in
San Diego.
"The long end of the bond market is weaker because there
were expectations of a longer-dated Treasuries purchase
announcement from the Fed. That's why we are seeing a reversal
here after a pretty good 30-year bond auction," he added.
The U.S. Treasury Department sold $13 billion of 30-year
bonds earlier in the day, in what analysts said was a strong
auction.
In an additional move that reflects just how concerned they
are about the economy, Fed officials said they were unlikely to
raise interest rates from current rock-bottom lows until at
least mid-2015, compared with previous guidance of late 2014.
The Fed's decision to buy mortgage-backed securities instead
of Treasuries "will likely disappoint market participants as the
yield curve steepens quickly after traders who positioned
themselves ahead of the announcement reverse positions and sell
Treasuries," said Chris Jarvis, president of Caprock Risk
Management in Rye, New Hampshire.
The FOMC "emphasized that it expects a highly accommodative
stance on monetary policy to remain appropriate for a
considerable time after the economic recovery strengthens," Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Thu rsday after the announcement.
Thirty-year bonds traded 1-05/32 lower to yield
2.979 percent, after the yield briefly pierced 3 percent for the
first time in about four months.
The latest figures on U.S. jobless claims and producer
prices did not cause much market reaction earlier in the day.
The data largely reinforced the view of low employment growth
and inflation.
First-time filings for jobless benefits totaled 382,000 last
week, higher than what economists had forecast. The Labor
Department blamed the larger-than-expected weekly increase on
Tropical Storm Isaac.
At the same time, the agency said producer prices rose 1.7
percent in August, the biggest monthly increase since June 2009.
But the core rate, which excludes volatile energy and food
prices, grew 0.2 percent, in line with estimates.