NEW YORK, Sept 14 U.S. 10-year Treasuries fell a full point in price on Friday after the Federal Reserve's new bond purchase program spurred risk taking in stocks and as bond investors feared rising inflation.

Longer-dated debt is underperforming as investors worry that new bond purchases by the U.S. central bank will increase inflation, and reduce the value of the bonds.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 30/32 in price to yield 1.83 percent, the highest level since August 21.