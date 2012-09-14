BRIEF-Le Chateau provides update on renewal of credit facility
* Le Chateau Inc - in addition, company received a term sheet from a subordinate lender for a three-year $15.0 million term loan
NEW YORK, Sept 14 U.S. 10-year Treasuries fell a full point in price on Friday after the Federal Reserve's new bond purchase program spurred risk taking in stocks and as bond investors feared rising inflation.
Longer-dated debt is underperforming as investors worry that new bond purchases by the U.S. central bank will increase inflation, and reduce the value of the bonds.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 30/32 in price to yield 1.83 percent, the highest level since August 21.
* Joseph Stilwell says intends to seek board representation in Wayne Savings Bancshares at next year's annual meeting if company is not sold - filing