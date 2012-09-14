By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Sept 14U.S. Treasuries sold off
broadly on Friday and 30-year bond yields rose to their highest
levels since May, after the Federal Reserve's new bond purchase
program focused on mortgage-backed debt at the expense of
government bonds.
The debt also weakened as the new stimulus spurred
risk-taking in stocks, reducing demand for bonds, and as bond
investors feared inflation.
The U.S. central bank said on Thursday it will buy $40
billion a month in mortgage-backed debt in an effort to reduce
the stubbornly high jobless rate.
"I think the back-end of the curve was hoping for an
extension of Operation Twist, or that there would be something
to anchor the long end of the Treasury market a little bit and
we didn't get it," said James Newman, head of Treasuries and
Agency trading at Keefe, Bruyette and Woods in New York.
Operation Twist, which involves buying long-dated debt and
funding the purchases with sales of short-dated notes, is
scheduled to expire at the end of the year.
Thirty-year bonds were the weakest performer,
falling 1-24/32 in price to yield 2.03 percent. The yields
earlier rose as high as 3.05 percent, the highest since May 10.
Benchmark 10-year notes dropped 25/32 in price
to yield 1.82 percent, after earlier rising to 1.84 percent, the
highest since Aug. 21.
Treasuries pared some price losses after data showed that
consumer prices rose by the most in three years in August, and
that retails sales also increased in the month.
Short-dated Treasuries held firm on Friday, after the Fed on
Thursday also said it would hold interest rates at zero until at
least mid-2015, out from its previous guidance of late-2014.
"The front-end is anchored by the exceptionally low rates
being extended through 2015; you're seeing almost no movement
whatsoever in 2s and 3s," said Newman.
Inflation expectations also continued to rise on Friday, as
some investors feared that the Fed's new program would increase
price pressures.
The breakeven rate on five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected
Securities (TIPS) jumped to 2.31 percent on Friday, up from 2.09
percent on Wednesday.