NEW YORK, Sept 14 U.S. 30-year Treasuries bonds fell three points in price on Friday and yields rose to their highest since May 10 after the Federal Reserve said on Thursday it would switch to mortgage-backed securities for its new bond purchase program.

The bonds were last down 3-8/32 in price to yield 3.1 percent, up from 2.92 percent on Wednesday, before the Fed announcement.