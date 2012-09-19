NEW YORK, Sept 19 U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds rose 1 point in price on Wednesday, extending earlier gains on renewed worries about Europe's debt crisis and the view that the Federal Reserve's latest bond purchase program might not be as inflationary as some feared.

The 30-year bond last traded up 1 point at 95-29/32 with a yield of 2.956 percent, down 5 basis points from late on Tuesday.