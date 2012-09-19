Herbalife hired Rick Werber as acting general counsel -source
BOSTON, June 5 Herbalife Ltd hired Rick Werber as its acting general counsel, a source familiar with the decision said on Monday.
NEW YORK, Sept 19 U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds rose 1 point in price on Wednesday, extending earlier gains on renewed worries about Europe's debt crisis and the view that the Federal Reserve's latest bond purchase program might not be as inflationary as some feared.
The 30-year bond last traded up 1 point at 95-29/32 with a yield of 2.956 percent, down 5 basis points from late on Tuesday.
BOSTON, June 5 Herbalife Ltd hired Rick Werber as its acting general counsel, a source familiar with the decision said on Monday.
* Files for 3-part notes offering of up to $2.0 billion - sec filing