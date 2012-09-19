NEW YORK, Sept 19 U.S. Treasuries prices pared earlier gains on Wednesday after data showed existing home sales rose to their highest in more than two years, boosting optimism about a pickup in the domestic housing market recovery.

The 30-year bond last traded 26/32 higher in price, less than the 31/32 gain shortly before the release of the existing homes data. The 30-year yield was 2.968 percent, down 4 basis points from late on Tuesday.