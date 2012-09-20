NEW YORK, Sept 20 U.S. Treasuries prices added small gains early Thursday after data showing a smaller-than-expected fall in jobless claims reinforced the view of a sluggish domestic jobs market which would keep inflation low and the Federal Reserve sticking with a low-rate policy.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 11/32 in price, compared with a 7/32 increase shortly before the release of the claims data.

The 10-year note yield was up 1.735 percent, 1 basis point lower than the level before the data. It was down nearly 4 basis points from Wednesday's close.