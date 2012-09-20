* U.S. 10-year TIPS auction met with sluggish demand
* Tepid global data stokes growth worries
* Fed officials raise hopes of more Treasury buying
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Sept 20 U.S. Treasury debt prices were
little changed on Thursday after a surprisingly weak auction of
inflation-protected debt undermined safe-haven demand spurred by
data pointing to tepid global economic growth.
Treasuries pared early price gains after an auction of $13
billion of 10-year Treasury inflation-protected securities was
met with the lowest bid-to-cover ratio since April 2009,
indicating sluggish demand for the securities.
"It is surprising, you would think there would be a good
bid, especially if you think inflation is going to be a problem
down the line," said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president of fixed
income trading at D.A. Davidson & Co in Seattle.
Bonds sold off sharply last week on inflation worries tied
to the announcement of more economic stimulus from the U.S.
Federal Reserve.
Treasuries climbed early on Thursday after disappointing
figures on U.S. jobless claims, along with poor economic data
from Asia and Europe, reinforced the view of slow global growth
and boosted the safe-haven allure of U.S. government debt.
Following the 10-year TIPS auction, however, benchmark
10-year Treasury notes traded 1/32 lower in price
with their yields little changed from late Wednesday at 1.77
percent.
The 30-year bond traded 4/32 higher in price to
yield 2.95 percent, from 2.96 percent late Wednesday.
Treasuries prices have risen this week, with yields
approaching levels seen last week before the U.S. central bank's
announcement that it would embark on a third round of
large-scale bond purchases, dubbed QE3, in an attempt to reduce
unemployment.
Top Fed officials this week also raised expectations that
the U.S. central bank might buy even more Treasuries down the
road in addition to program announced last week, which involved
purchases of mortgage-backed securities.
"The Fed feels like they have to do more," said Matt Duch,
portfolio manager at Calvert Investment Management in Bethesda,
Maryland, which oversees about $12 billion in assets.
The president of the New York Fed, William Dudley, and
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said in separate public
appearances earlier this week that the U.S. central bank might
consider more stimulus if the economy needs it. The president of
the Atlanta Fed, Dennis Lockhart, downplayed the risk of
inflation from the Fed buying more bonds.
And a Fed official know for his hawkish stance, Minneapolis
Fed chief Narayana Kocherlakota, pitched a bold and perhaps
surprising proposal on Thursday to keep interest rates low until
the U.S. unemployment rate drops to 5.5 percent, as long as
there's no pick-up in inflation.
Data on Thursday showed U.S. jobless claims fell last week,
but economists considered the overall level in claims an
indication that the labor market is still too weak to bring down
the jobless rate, which stood at 8.1 percent in August.
In overseas economic news, the HSBC Flash China Purchasing
Managers' Index released overnight showed business activity
contracting for the 11th straight month, while Japanese exports
fell for a third straight month.
The downturn in the euro zone's services sector steepened in
September at its fastest level since July 2009, although the
contraction in the region's manufacturing sector slowed a bit,
according to Markit data released earlier.
Data on U.S. manufacturing from Markit and the Philadelphia
Fed, however, seemed to show resilience against this weak
economic backdrop as the U.S manufacturing sector fared better
than its counterparts in Europe and Asia.