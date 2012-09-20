* U.S. 10-year TIPS auction met with sluggish demand * Tepid global data stokes growth worries * Fed officials raise hopes of more Treasury buying By Chris Reese NEW YORK, Sept 20 U.S. Treasury debt prices were little changed on Thursday after a surprisingly weak auction of inflation-protected debt undermined safe-haven demand spurred by data pointing to tepid global economic growth. Treasuries pared early price gains after an auction of $13 billion of 10-year Treasury inflation-protected securities was met with the lowest bid-to-cover ratio since April 2009, indicating sluggish demand for the securities. "It is surprising, you would think there would be a good bid, especially if you think inflation is going to be a problem down the line," said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president of fixed income trading at D.A. Davidson & Co in Seattle. Bonds sold off sharply last week on inflation worries tied to the announcement of more economic stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Treasuries climbed early on Thursday after disappointing figures on U.S. jobless claims, along with poor economic data from Asia and Europe, reinforced the view of slow global growth and boosted the safe-haven allure of U.S. government debt. Following the 10-year TIPS auction, however, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 1/32 lower in price with their yields little changed from late Wednesday at 1.77 percent. The 30-year bond traded 4/32 higher in price to yield 2.95 percent, from 2.96 percent late Wednesday. Treasuries prices have risen this week, with yields approaching levels seen last week before the U.S. central bank's announcement that it would embark on a third round of large-scale bond purchases, dubbed QE3, in an attempt to reduce unemployment. Top Fed officials this week also raised expectations that the U.S. central bank might buy even more Treasuries down the road in addition to program announced last week, which involved purchases of mortgage-backed securities. "The Fed feels like they have to do more," said Matt Duch, portfolio manager at Calvert Investment Management in Bethesda, Maryland, which oversees about $12 billion in assets. The president of the New York Fed, William Dudley, and Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said in separate public appearances earlier this week that the U.S. central bank might consider more stimulus if the economy needs it. The president of the Atlanta Fed, Dennis Lockhart, downplayed the risk of inflation from the Fed buying more bonds. And a Fed official know for his hawkish stance, Minneapolis Fed chief Narayana Kocherlakota, pitched a bold and perhaps surprising proposal on Thursday to keep interest rates low until the U.S. unemployment rate drops to 5.5 percent, as long as there's no pick-up in inflation. Data on Thursday showed U.S. jobless claims fell last week, but economists considered the overall level in claims an indication that the labor market is still too weak to bring down the jobless rate, which stood at 8.1 percent in August. In overseas economic news, the HSBC Flash China Purchasing Managers' Index released overnight showed business activity contracting for the 11th straight month, while Japanese exports fell for a third straight month. The downturn in the euro zone's services sector steepened in September at its fastest level since July 2009, although the contraction in the region's manufacturing sector slowed a bit, according to Markit data released earlier. Data on U.S. manufacturing from Markit and the Philadelphia Fed, however, seemed to show resilience against this weak economic backdrop as the U.S manufacturing sector fared better than its counterparts in Europe and Asia.