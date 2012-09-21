* Sources say Spain making plans to meet aid conditions * Potential Spain aid request said to favor riskier assets * Pre-weekend profit-taking at long end cited By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, Sept 21 Long-dated U.S. Treasury debt prices slipped in light volume on Friday as talk Spain might soon request a bailout was said to favor riskier assets over safe-haven U.S. debt. In Europe, sources told Reuters that Spain was considering freezing pensions and speeding up a planned rise in the retirement age as it tries to meet conditions of an expected bailout package. A Spanish request for a bailout would set in motion the European Central Bank's new bond-buying program and potentially ease worries about the euro zone debt crisis, arguably lessening the need for safe-haven Treasuries. "Press reports that Spain is preparing to ask for ECB aid as early as September 27 sparked a little bit of a risk-on mood, lifting the euro and stocks," said William O'Donnell, managing director and head of U.S. Treasury strategy at RBS in Stamford, Connecticut. "A little bit of risk-favorable news in thin volume and boom, Treasuries are lower." Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes slipped 5/32, raising their yields to 1.79 percent from 1.77 percent late on Thursday. The 30-year Treasury bond, which rallied during the first four days of this week after selling off last week., fell 16/32 to yield 2.97 percent. After a four-day rally, "it's predictable you'd see a little profit-taking by people who were lucky enough to buy at the lows," O'Donnell added Long-dated Treasuries rallied during the first four days of this week after selling off last week. After a four-day rally, "it's predictable you'd see a little profit-taking by people who were lucky enough to buy at the lows," O'Donnell added. With no fresh government economic data due, the session features purchases by the Federal Reserve in the morning and comments by Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart, a voting member of the Fed's policy-making Federal Open Market Committee, in the afternoon. Those comments are unlikely to impact the market since Lockhart said on Thursday the Fed's latest monetary easing was needed to address a weak economy and did not risk inflation. central bank should review the program at the end of the year. Reinforcing that dovish thinking, a top Fed official usually known for his hawkish views said on Thursday the Fed can keep interest rates low for four or more years to help bring down unemployment without triggering inflation. Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said the Fed should pledge to keep short-term borrowing costs near zero until the jobless rate falls below 5.5 percent, as long as inflation expectations stay under control. "A moment like Kocherlakota's speech yesterday was what we would call, in the market, a key reversal," O'Donnell said. "If ever there was a key reversal in Fed speak, yesterday's speech by Kocherlakota was a good illustration of one," he said. "His view that we could get the U.S. unemployment rate down to 5.5 percent before we see inflation was a notable change."