* Potential Spain aid request said to favor riskier assets
* Fed policy said to favor 'belly' of the curve
* Lockhart says stimulus vote spurred by state of labor
market
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Sept 21 Long-dated U.S. Treasury debt
prices slipped in light volume on Friday as talk that Spain
might soon request a bailout was said to favor riskier assets
over safe-haven U.S. debt.
Mid-range maturities outperformed as investors moved out of
short-term Treasuries in search of higher yields but avoided
30-year Treasuries in case of a long-term inflation risk.
In Europe, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters
that Spain was considering freezing pensions and speeding up a
planned rise in the retirement age as it tries to meet
conditions of an expected bailout package.
A Spanish request for a bailout would set in motion the
European Central Bank's new bond-buying program and potentially
ease worries about the euro zone debt crisis, arguably lessening
demand for safe-haven Treasuries.
Reports Spain was getting ready to ask for ECB aid as early
as Sept. 27 "sparked a little bit of a risk-on mood," said
William O'Donnell, managing director and head of U.S. Treasury
strategy at RBS.
"A little bit of risk-favorable news in thin volume and
boom, Treasuries are lower," he said, referring to long-dated
Treasuries.
The 30-year Treasury bond, which rallied during
the first four days of this week after selling off last week,
traded 6/32 lower in price to yield 2.95 percent, up slightly
from 2.94 percent late Thursday.
Despite Friday's weakness, the 30-year bond posted its
biggest weekly dip in yield since early June.
After a four-day rally, "it's predictable you'd see a little
profit-taking by people who were lucky enough to buy at the
lows," O'Donnell said.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 2/32
higher in price with their yield little changed from late
Thursday at 1.76 percent.
The "belly" of the yield curve outperformed, with five- and
seven-year notes posting narrow gains.
"Since the Fed came out with its bold actions, extending the
zero percent interest-rate policy until mid-2015 and focusing on
buying mortgages, value lies at the five-year part of the
curve," said Wilmer Stith, portfolio manager at Wilmington Broad
Market Bond Fund at Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors in
Baltimore.
First, the Fed's zero percent interest-rate policy anchors
yields on maturities of three years or less to just barely above
zero. To get a higher return, investors are compelled to buy
longer-dated maturities.
But investors also worry that a yield of less than 3 percent
on a 30-year bond leaves them vulnerable to losing value if
inflation expectations pick up.
That leaves maturities in the middle of the curve, five- and
seven-year notes, the best option, Stith said.
The Fed's new phase of quantitative easing also involves
buying in this "bucket" of maturities, he said.
"The Fed is buying 30-year mortgages, but the duration of
those bonds is really like a three- to five-year," he said.
"All things being equal, investors will want to buy a
Treasury more comparable to the duration of those mortgages and
that's the five- to seven years," said Stith. "So that area of
the curve should perform better over the longer term."
Stith favors five-year investment-grade corporate bonds.
Fed officials this week expressed support for the latest
stimulus efforts.
Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart on
Friday said slowing U.S. economic growth, a stagnating labor
market, and a belief that monetary policy could boost jobs
convinced him to throw his weight behind the central bank's
latest stimulus.
Reinforcing the dovish thinking, a top Fed official usually
known for his hawkish views said on Thursday the Fed can keep
interest rates low for four or more years to help bring down
unemployment without triggering inflation.
Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said the Fed
should pledge to keep short-term borrowing costs near zero until
the jobless rate falls below 5.5 percent, as long as inflation
expectations stay under control.
"A moment like Kocherlakota's speech yesterday was what we
would call, in the market, a key reversal," O'Donnell said. "If
ever there was a key reversal in Fed speak, yesterday's speech
by Kocherlakota was a good illustration of one," he said.
"His view that we could get the U.S. unemployment rate down
to 5.5 percent before we see inflation was a notable change."