* Potential Spain aid request said to favor riskier assets * Fed policy said to favor 'belly' of the curve * Lockhart says stimulus vote spurred by state of labor market By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, Sept 21 Long-dated U.S. Treasury debt prices slipped in light volume on Friday as talk that Spain might soon request a bailout was said to favor riskier assets over safe-haven U.S. debt. Mid-range maturities outperformed as investors moved out of short-term Treasuries in search of higher yields but avoided 30-year Treasuries in case of a long-term inflation risk. In Europe, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that Spain was considering freezing pensions and speeding up a planned rise in the retirement age as it tries to meet conditions of an expected bailout package. A Spanish request for a bailout would set in motion the European Central Bank's new bond-buying program and potentially ease worries about the euro zone debt crisis, arguably lessening demand for safe-haven Treasuries. Reports Spain was getting ready to ask for ECB aid as early as Sept. 27 "sparked a little bit of a risk-on mood," said William O'Donnell, managing director and head of U.S. Treasury strategy at RBS. "A little bit of risk-favorable news in thin volume and boom, Treasuries are lower," he said, referring to long-dated Treasuries. The 30-year Treasury bond, which rallied during the first four days of this week after selling off last week, traded 6/32 lower in price to yield 2.95 percent, up slightly from 2.94 percent late Thursday. Despite Friday's weakness, the 30-year bond posted its biggest weekly dip in yield since early June. After a four-day rally, "it's predictable you'd see a little profit-taking by people who were lucky enough to buy at the lows," O'Donnell said. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 2/32 higher in price with their yield little changed from late Thursday at 1.76 percent. The "belly" of the yield curve outperformed, with five- and seven-year notes posting narrow gains. "Since the Fed came out with its bold actions, extending the zero percent interest-rate policy until mid-2015 and focusing on buying mortgages, value lies at the five-year part of the curve," said Wilmer Stith, portfolio manager at Wilmington Broad Market Bond Fund at Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors in Baltimore. First, the Fed's zero percent interest-rate policy anchors yields on maturities of three years or less to just barely above zero. To get a higher return, investors are compelled to buy longer-dated maturities. But investors also worry that a yield of less than 3 percent on a 30-year bond leaves them vulnerable to losing value if inflation expectations pick up. That leaves maturities in the middle of the curve, five- and seven-year notes, the best option, Stith said. The Fed's new phase of quantitative easing also involves buying in this "bucket" of maturities, he said. "The Fed is buying 30-year mortgages, but the duration of those bonds is really like a three- to five-year," he said. "All things being equal, investors will want to buy a Treasury more comparable to the duration of those mortgages and that's the five- to seven years," said Stith. "So that area of the curve should perform better over the longer term." Stith favors five-year investment-grade corporate bonds. Fed officials this week expressed support for the latest stimulus efforts. Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart on Friday said slowing U.S. economic growth, a stagnating labor market, and a belief that monetary policy could boost jobs convinced him to throw his weight behind the central bank's latest stimulus. Reinforcing the dovish thinking, a top Fed official usually known for his hawkish views said on Thursday the Fed can keep interest rates low for four or more years to help bring down unemployment without triggering inflation. Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said the Fed should pledge to keep short-term borrowing costs near zero until the jobless rate falls below 5.5 percent, as long as inflation expectations stay under control. "A moment like Kocherlakota's speech yesterday was what we would call, in the market, a key reversal," O'Donnell said. "If ever there was a key reversal in Fed speak, yesterday's speech by Kocherlakota was a good illustration of one," he said. "His view that we could get the U.S. unemployment rate down to 5.5 percent before we see inflation was a notable change."