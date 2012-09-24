By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Sept 24 U.S. Treasuries gained in price on Monday as worries about slowing global economic growth drew buyers, and yields fell back below levels they had traded at before the Federal Reserve launched its third round of easing a little over a week ago. New worries over growth emerged after business sentiment in Germany, the euro zone's biggest and strongest economy, fell in September to the lowest level since mid-2009. U.S. government debt yields have now erased all of their initial rise after the Fed announced new stimulus on September 13, reflecting rising doubts that the new bond purchases will give the boost needed to dramatically reduce the nation's unemployment rate. "There are concerns that the economy is going to be weak. We're wondering where all the good news went," said Ira Jersey, interest rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New York. Benchmark 10-year note yields rose as high as 1.89 percent on Sept. 14, the day after the Fed said that it will buy $40 billion in mortgage-backed debt a month in an effort to bring down the country's stubbornly high jobless rate. The note yields fell to 1.72 percent on Monday, roughly where they traded before the Fed statement. Sentiment has also declined despite the European Central Bank's announcement earlier this month that it will launch a new and potentially unlimited bond buying program to lower the borrowing costs of embattled euro zone countries such as Spain. For some investors, there are limits to how effective new central bank action will be. "Monetary policy at this point is only incrementally helpful, the big thing is to improve household and business confidence. At the same time monetary policy is the only tool that the Federal Reserve has," said Jersey. Monday's bond rally was nonetheless helped by bond purchases driven by the Fed's third round of easing, as well as long-dated Treasuries purchases as part of its Operation Twist program. The Fed bought $1.81 billion in Treasuries maturing from February 2036 to May 2042 on Monday, out of $2.92 billion submitted. Operation Twist involves buying long-dated debt, and funding purchases with sales of short-dated notes, in an effort to reduce long-term borrowing rates. MONTH-END REBALANCING, NEW SUPPLY Treasuries also rose in anticipation of "a large re-balancing out of equities into bonds" by month-end, said Scott Graham, head of U.S. government bond trading at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago. Because stocks have advanced in the last month, investment funds with a mandate to keep a certain percentage of their value in equities and a certain portion in bonds will have to sell some stocks and buy bonds by month-end to bring their portfolios back in balance. "The rise in equities this month could trigger a fairly large re-balancing," Graham said. This may help the Treasury sell $99 billion in new coupon-bearing debt this week. The sales will include $25 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday, $25 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $29 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. Spain is also due to announce its new budget on Thursday and bank stress test results are due the next day. Banking sources told Reuters lenders would transfer property assets into Spain's new bad bank at an average discount of 45 percent to 50 percent of original book value, though the sources cautioned that the discount was still being discussed.