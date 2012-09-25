NEW YORK, Sept 25 Longer-dated U.S. government debt prices pared earlier gains on Tuesday after a private report showed modest improvement in U.S. home prices, suggesting a sector that has worried the Federal Reserve is on the mend.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were unchanged in price, wiping out an earlier gain of 2/32. The 10-year yield was last 1.715 percent, up from 1.706 percent shortly before the release of the home price report from S&P/Case-Shiller.