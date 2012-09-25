By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Sept 25 Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries
prices rose on Tuesday as stocks declined, though investors
grappled with low volumes and a lack of new headlines to move
yields into a new trading range.
Traders said government bonds are largely struggling to find
direction on expectations the economy will sustain a sluggish
growth rate and as the Federal Reserve commits to making bond
purchases until the jobless rate significantly improves.
"The economy remains a slow-growth cycle and not a lot is
going on to drive yields," said Charles Comiskey, head of
Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York.
An auction of $35 billion in new two-year notes showed solid
demand though largely came in as expected, pricing at a high
yield of 0.273 percent, around a third of a basis point below
where the notes traded before the sale.
The Treasury will sell an additional $35 billion in
five-year notes on Wednesday and $29 billion in seven-year notes
on Thursday.
Yields initially rose in morning trading after data showed
U.S. home price rose for a sixth straight month in July, while a
jump in consumer confidence this month offered a harbinger that
Americans are ready to loosen their spending.
Housing "will no longer be a drag on GDP going forward,"
said Dan Heckman, senior fixed income strategist at U.S. Bank
Wealth Management in Minneapolis. "Things are not bad enough for
yields to go much lower."
The yields later declined as stocks fell. Stocks were down
modestly as investors looked for catalysts to justify further
price gains in the wake of recent stimulus moves by central
banks.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 8/32 in
price to yield 1.69 percent, down from 1.72 percent late on
Monday.
The notes rose as high as 1.89 percent on Sept. 14, the day
after the Fed announced it would purchase mortgage-backed debt
in a bid to stimulate the economy.
Some concerns over Europe also kept a bid for the safe-haven
U.S. bonds.
The perceived stalling by Spain in asking for a full-blown
financial rescue and concerns over global economic growth have
underpinned a safe-haven demand for Treasuries and German Bunds
since last week.
"Despite all the policy accommodation from major central
banks, there is a question about global demand," said Larry
Milstein, head of government and agency trading at R.W.
Pressprich & Co in New York.
Earlier, a German newspaper reported the European Central
Bank and the German central bank are getting lawyers to verify
the legality of the ECB's new bond purchase program.
While it is unlikely such a move would scuttle the ECB's
program, "it clearly causes more uncertainty," Milstein said.