NEW YORK, Sept 27 The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond led the Treasury market lower on Thursday as more gains in riskier assets like stocks weighed on safe-haven U.S. debt.

One trader attributed some of the selling at the long-end to positioning for the $29 billion Treasury sale of seven-year notes at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT).

The 30-year Treasury bond extended an earlier loss to 1-4/32, allowing its yield to rise to 2.84 percent from 2.78 percent late on Wednesday.