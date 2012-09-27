BRIEF-Great Point Partners reports 5.13 pct passive stake in Newlink Genetics
* Great Point Partners reports 5.13 percent passive stake in Newlink Genetics Corp as of May 26 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Sept 27 The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond led the Treasury market lower on Thursday as more gains in riskier assets like stocks weighed on safe-haven U.S. debt.
One trader attributed some of the selling at the long-end to positioning for the $29 billion Treasury sale of seven-year notes at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT).
The 30-year Treasury bond extended an earlier loss to 1-4/32, allowing its yield to rise to 2.84 percent from 2.78 percent late on Wednesday.
* Great Point Partners reports 5.13 percent passive stake in Newlink Genetics Corp as of May 26 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CTI Biopharma announces proposed public offering of convertible preferred stock