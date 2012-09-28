* U.S. regional manufacturing index weakens * Treasuries rise for ninth time in 10 sessions * Doubts cited over Spain's 2013 austere budget plan By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, Sept 28 U.S. Treasuries prices edged higher on Friday on worries about the global economy, and a near-flat end to the quarter underscored continuing uncertainty about the euro zone debt crisis and the lackluster U.S. economy. Investors worried that Spain's 2013 budget, emphasizing austerity, would not be enough to solve the country's economic problems, an ongoing issue in euro zone debt crisis. On the other side of the Atlantic, weaker-than-expected U.S. regional manufacturing reading cast doubts on growth in the world's biggest economy. Friday's advance in prices left benchmark yields almost exactly halfway between the high and low yields of the third quarter. Prices on Thursday had retreated after eight straight days of gains. Spain's budget was seen by many as a prelude to a bailout request to European partners. Stress tests on Spanish banks, however, were apparently reassuring enough to trim losses for the euro and reduce the bid for safe-haven U.S. debt. Spain, however, is still under pressure, not least because of violent protests against austerity measures. U.S. government bond prices had fallen after both the ECB and the Federal Reserve announced new stimulus efforts. But Treasuries now are having "a reality rally," said Steve Van Order, fixed-income strategist with Calvert Investment Management, based in Bethesda, Maryland, and with more than $12.2 billion in assets under management. A weaker-than-forecast reading on the Chicago Purchasing Managers Index, a measure of manufacturing activity, also supported Treasuries on Friday. In afternoon trade, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up 04/32 in price, leaving its yield at 1.642 percent , midway between a low of 1.38 percent set in late July and a high of 1.89 percent reached in mid-September. The note yielded 1.6432 percent at the end of June, for a virtually flat end to the third quarter. Analysts said month-end portfolio rebalancing could also be providing support for Treasuries. With the rise in equities prices in September, portfolios with mandates to maintain specific percentages of their value in stocks and in bonds now must sell some stocks and buy bonds. Jake Lowery, Treasury trader at ING Investment Management in Atlanta, said the rally in U.S. debt over the last couple of weeks might already reflect most of that adjustment. "We've probably already seen a great deal of that impact," he said. Van Order said the market was establishing a range. "We've had a pretty big retracement of the rise in yields that lifted the 10-year yield to 1.89 percent," he said. "We're seeing a correction to the optimism trade that followed this month's monetary policy decisions by the ECB and the Fed." September also proved the busiest month in 2012 for primary high-grade issuance volume, thanks to a $2 billion launch from NBC Universal Media on Friday, the last day for issuers to tap the market before the close of the quarter. Chinese money rates fell sharply on Friday after China's central bank injected a record $57.91 billion into the country's money markets before a week-long October holiday. "The central banks are all singing the same tune, but the impressive recovery from 1.89 percent on the 10-year Treasury yield is re-establishing that we have a lot of other stuff to deal with," Van Order said. Van Order said the market would "chop around" in its recent range until it gets next week's data, in particular the Labor Department's September employment report, due Oct. 5.