* ISM index shows manufacturing expanded in September
* Manufacturing grew for first time since May
* Construction spending in August declined
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Oct 1 U.S. Treasuries prices slipped
on Monday after a closely watched industry report unexpectedly
showed manufacturing expanded in September for the first time
since May.
The Institute for Supply Management said its index of U.S.
factory activity rose to a reading of 51.5 in September as new
orders and employment picked up. A reading above 50 points to
expansion. Economists had expected the index to indicate
contraction.
Treasuries, which had been modestly higher before the report
came out, slipped slightly in price afterwards.
"The ISM manufacturing index says activity is back on the
plus side in September, maybe QE3 is working after all," said
Chris Rupkey, managing director and chief financial economist at
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in New York.
The Federal Reserve announced its latest round of
quantitative easing, known as QE3, last month.
After the ISM index was released, the benchmark 10-year
Treasury reversed course to trade down 2/32 in price before
paring losses to trade unchanged from Friday's close. Its yield
stood at 1.64 percent, midway between a low of 1.38
percent set in late July and a high of 1.89 percent reached in
mid-September.
The ISM index came in "sturdier than expected," said Pierre
Ellis, senior economist at Decision Economics in New York,
calling the strong increase in new orders the "major good news."
The good news, however, had a downside for Treasuries
because it "means that any case for a near-term 'souping-up' of
QE3 is weakened," Ellis said.
A weaker picture emerged for construction spending, which
the government said recorded its biggest decline in a year in
August.
An element of caution may also have limited the Treasury
market's losses on the ISM manufacturing reading.
"The rise above 50 is encouraging, but it should be viewed
in a conservative context," said Thomas Simons, money market
economist at Jefferies & Co. in New York. "The sub-50 readings
in June, July and August were all very close to 50 and this
month's reading remains below the 53.5 reading in May, so the
broad trend in the index looks intact. Manufacturing is stuck in
neutral at the moment."
Markets were next awaiting a speech by Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke at 12:30 EDT about the U.S. central bank and monetary
policy before the Economic Club of Indiana.