* Spain bailout talk, Australia rate cut weigh
* Riskier assets favored over safe-haven U.S. debt
* Trade in narrow range ahead of Friday's U.S. payrolls data
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Oct 2 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Tuesday as talk of Spain's willingness to seek a bailout and an
unexpected rate cut by Australia's central bank favored riskier
assets over safe-haven U.S. debt.
Spain is said to be ready to request a euro zone bailout for
its public finances though not, according to Spanish media, as
soon as this weekend. However, European officials say Germany
has signal led Spain should hold off. An aid
request from Spain would pave the way for the European Central
Bank to buy Spanish bonds.
"This sense of a better environment for risk assets is
taking a small shine off rates," said John Briggs, Treasury
strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
A largely unexpected quarter-point rate cut to 3.25 percent
by Australia's central bank also favored risk assets over safe
havens like German bunds and U.S. Treasuries.
"Australia eased, which wasn't particularly expected, so
that gave the 'additional-stimulus-will-help-growth' crowd a bit
of a boost," Briggs said.
A Reuters article reporting that Spain was willing to ask
for aid was also seen as a positive development for riskier
assets and a negative for safe-haven Treasuries, he said.
Consequently, riskier Spanish bond yields
eased about 15 basis points and the spread between Spanish and
safe-haven German bunds narrowed by about 18 basis points.
Still, Briggs said, the market is essentially recording
small movements "within the framework of waiting for (September
U.S.) payrolls data on Friday."
Economists polled by Reuters estimated nonfarm payrolls
added 113,000 jobs in September.
Technical charts showed the recent rally in Treasury
futures, which rose two points in the last two weeks of
September, may be running out of steam and vulnerable to further
falls.