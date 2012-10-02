* Stock losses revive bid for safe-haven Treasuries
* Uncertainty about timing of a Spain bailout request cited
* Trade in narrow range before Friday U.S. payrolls data
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Oct 2 U.S. Treasuries edged up on
Tuesday as stock losses boosted the bid for safe-haven U.S. debt
amid uncertainty about the timing of any bailout request by
Spain.
Earlier, Treasuries had slipped as talk of Spain being
willing to seek a bailout, along with an unexpected rate cut by
Australia's central bank, gave riskier assets an edge over
safe-haven U.S. debt.
Spain is ready to request a euro zone bailout for its public
finances though not as soon as this weekend, senior sources in
Europe told Reuters on Monday.
On Tuesday, Spain's Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy, said,
however, that a request for European aid was not imminent and
that he had agreed with Spanish regional leaders on a fiscal
consolidation path for next year.
"You're seeing Spain on the precipice of requesting aid, but
there's some push-back from politicians in Germany," said Robert
Tipp, chief investment strategist for Prudential Fixed Income,
with $330 billion in assets under management. "Some investors
(in risk assets) might be disappointed at the push-back."
Germany's Economy Minister Philipp Roesler will pay a visit
to Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos in Madrid on
Wednesday. An aid request from Spain would pave
the way for the European Central Bank to buy Spanish bonds.
As Wall Street stocks turned lower, the benchmark 10-year
note erased a narrow loss and rose 1/32, leaving its
yield at 1.62 percent, in the middle of its recent range.
The Treasury market is also in the midst of a re-evaluation
as investors try to assess whether there will be a "replay of
the late 1940s and early 1950s when nominal GDP growth was in
the very high single digits and yet the Fed was capping 10-year
yields below 2 percent," said Tipp.
"With the Fed buying more than half the long-term Treasury
issuance and a multiple of the net supply of mortgages, we might
see Treasury yields grind lower and lower, perhaps even through
their recent lows back in July," he said.
A largely unexpected quarter-point rate cut to 3.25 percent
by Australia's central bank favored risk assets over safe havens
like German bunds and U.S. Treasuries early in the session.
"Australia eased, which wasn't particularly expected, so
that gave the 'additional-stimulus-will-help-growth' crowd a bit
of a boost," said John Briggs, Treasury strategist at RBS
Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
Still, Briggs said, the market is essentially recording
small movements "within the framework of waiting for (September
U.S.) payrolls data on Friday."
Economists polled by Reuters estimated nonfarm payrolls
added 113,000 jobs in September.