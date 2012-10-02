By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Oct 2 U.S. Treasuries prices ended
slightly higher on Tuesday as investors waited on key employment
data scheduled for later this week and as Spain appeared to be
on track, if not yet ready, to get assistance to ease its debt
crisis.
Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Tuesday that a
request for European aid was not imminent but that he had agreed
with Spanish regional leaders on a fiscal consolidation path for
next year.
With the situation in Spain appearing stable and no other
large market moving events, Treasuries prices were largely
unchanged.
"We're basically taking a breather today," said James
Newman, head of Treasuries and Agency trading at Keefe, Bruyette
and Woods in New York.
The ADP employment report on Wednesday will be closely
watched as a guide to Friday's payrolls employment number, which
is expected to show that employers added 113,000 jobs in
September, the second last report before November's presidential
election.
Economists also expect that data on Friday will show that
the unemployment rate ticked up in the month to 8.2 percent from
8.1 percent in August.
"I think everyone is going to be flat, to slightly long,
expecting a weak number," said Newman.
The release of minutes on Wednesday from the Federal
Reserve's September policy meeting is also unlikely to hold any
large surprises, he added. "It's pretty safe to say that the
FOMC minutes will be fairly dovish. I think that's all baked
in," Newman said.
U.S. government bond prices fell earlier on Tuesday after an
unexpected rate cut by Australia's central bank temporarily gave
riskier assets an edge over safe-haven U.S. debt.
"Australia eased, which wasn't particularly expected, so
that gave the 'additional-stimulus-will-help-growth' crowd a bit
of a boost," said John Briggs, a Treasury strategist at RBS
Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 2/32 in
price to yield 1.61 percent, after earlier rising as high as
1.65 percent.
The Federal Reserve also bought $1.89 billion in debt
maturing between 2036 and 2042 on Tuesday, out of $4.20 billion
submitted for purchase, as part of its Operation Twist program.