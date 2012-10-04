* Profit-taking, consolidation before U.S. payrolls report
Friday
* Spain's bond auctions draw demand, damping safe-haven
demand
* Muted reaction to small climb in weekly jobless claims
* Mid-September FOMC meeting minutes due this afternoon
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Oct 4 U.S. Treasuries prices slipped
on Thursday on profit-taking as traders played defense in case
Friday's U.S. employment report shows better than expected
September job growth.
"Some accounts believe the payrolls data will be better than
the consensus forecast," said Tom di Galoma, managing director
at Navigate Advisors LLC.
He noted a report from consultants Challenger, Gray &
Christmas showing planned job cuts announced for the month of
September at a 15-year low.
"There is decent profit taking on the Challenger survey
which is pointing to a better than consensus non-farm payroll
figure tomorrow," he said.
Though yields on Spanish debt have recently risen, Spain
found buyers for its debt at auction, which also damped demand
for safe-haven assets like U.S. government debt.
The benchmark U.S. 10-year note was down 10/32, its yield
rising to 1.65 percent, in the middle of its recent range.
"Spain played a part and there also have been some corporate
rate locks and, to a small extent, a concession starting to be
built in ahead of next week's supply," said Justin Lederer,
Treasury strategist at Cantor, Fitzgerald in New York.
The Treasury will auction three-year notes, 10-year notes,
and 30-year bonds next week.
"Flows feel pretty light and we are back to the weekly lows
in what has been a very, very tight trading range," Lederer
said. "Most people are waiting, rightfully so, for tomorrow;
clearly the non-farm payrolls data will be the most important
data going forward, given the focus of Fed policy."
The consensus forecast culled from a Reuters poll of l00
respondents is for non-farm payroll growth of 113,000 jobs.
Some traders pointed to the perceived outperformance of
Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney at last night's
presidential debate as another reason why yields rose and prices
of safe-haven U.S. debt fell.
"A Romney win implies better prospects for the economy and
potentially less Fed intervention," said Jefferies & Co money
market economist Thomas Simons, referring to the support the
U.S. bond market has gotten from the Federal Reserve purchases
of Treasuries intended to stimulate lending and economic growth.
Minutes from the Federal Reserve's mid-September policy
meeting will be released this afternoon.