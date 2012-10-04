* Market on defense in case US payrolls unexpectedly strong
* Spanish bond auction results damp safe-haven demand
* Presidential debate performance also cited in market
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Oct 4 U.S. Treasuries prices slipped
on Thursday on profit-taking as traders played defense in case
Friday's U.S. employment report shows better-than-expected
September job growth.
"Some accounts believe the payrolls data will be better than
the consensus forecast," said Tom di Galoma, managing director
at Navigate Advisors LLC.
He cited a report from consultants Challenger, Gray &
Christmas that showed planned job cuts announced for September
at a 15-year low.
"There is decent profit-taking on the Challenger survey,
which is pointing to a better-than-consensus non-farm payroll
figure tomorrow," he said.
Although yields on Spanish debt have recently risen, Spain
found buyers for its debt at auction, which also damped demand
for safe-haven assets like U.S. government debt.
"The Spanish bond auction was positive for risk assets, so
that very much set the stage for Treasuries to sell off," said
Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial.
Before midday, the benchmark U.S. 10-year note was down 7/32
in price, its yield rising to 1.64 percent, in the middle of its
recent range.
Comments by the European Central Bank president, Mario
Draghi, on tackling the euro zone's debt crisis and his
reiteration of the ECB's commitment to keep the euro intact also
weighed, Krosby said.
Draghi said the ECB was ready to buy the bonds of euro zone
member countries that ask for it, leaving the door open to a
widely expected bailout of Spain.
"Those comments pushed the euro up vis a vis the dollar,
equities moved higher, and Treasuries lost momentum," Krosby
said.
To a small extent, a concession was also starting to be
built in before next week's supply, said Justin Lederer,
Treasury strategist at Cantor, Fitzgerald in New York.
The Treasury will auction three-year and 10-year notes and
30-year bonds next week.
"Flows feel pretty light, and we are back to the weekly lows
in what has been a very, very tight trading range," Lederer
said. "Most people are waiting, rightfully so, for tomorrow;
clearly the non-farm payrolls data will be the most important
data going forward, given the focus of Fed policy."
The Federal Reserve last month launched a new round of
monetary stimulus, pledging to pump $40 billion into the U.S.
economy each month until a sustained upturn is seen in the jobs
market.
The Labor Department's monthly jobs report due out on Friday
is expected to show growth in non-farm payrolls of 113,000 jobs,
according to the consensus forecast of a Reuters poll.
Some traders also said the fall in Treasury prices on Friday
reflected the perceived outperformance of Republican
presidential nominee Mitt Romney at Thursday night's
presidential debate.
"A Romney win implies better prospects for the economy and
potentially less Fed intervention," said Thomas Simons, money
market economist at Jefferies & Co.
Minutes from the Federal Reserve's mid-September policy
meeting are to released Thursday afternoon.