By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK Oct 5 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Friday after a surprise drop in the U.S. jobless rate in
September damped bids for safe-haven U.S. debt and reminded
investors that the Federal Reserve's monetary policy could
eventually become less accommodative.
The U.S. Labor Department said the unemployment rate fell to
7.8 percent in September from 8.1 percent in August, compared
with economists' expectations for the jobless rate to rise to
8.2 percent. Meanwhile, 114,000 jobs were added to nonfarm
payrolls in September; August job growth was revised up to
142,000 from 96,000, while July job growth was revised up to
181,000 from 141,000.
"Treasuries sank after the jobs report," said Cary Leahey,
economist and senior advisor to Decision Economics in New York.
"Though September job growth was close to expectations, several
facets of the report, particularly the large drop in the
unemployment rate to 7.8 percent, suggested that the Fed was
closer to the exit window," he said, referring to the Federal
Reserve's program of unconventional monetary easing.
"A 7.8 percent unemployment rate is much closer to the 7
percent implicit Fed exit monitoring target than 8.1 percent,"
Leahey said.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which was
down 4/32 in price just before the report was released, extended
its loss to 16/32, pushing its yield up to 1.73 percent from
1.67 percent late on Thursday.
The 30-year bond, down 8/32 before the report,
fell nearly two points to 96, its yield rising to 2.95 percent
from 2.89 percent late on Thursday.
But while the Treasury market retreated following the
jobless data, the drop was far from decisive.
Alan Ruskin, head of G10 FX strategy at Deutsche Bank in New
York, said the report did nothing to "dent a quantitative
easing-fueled moderate 'risk on' bias," and would not change
investors' views on the nature of monetary policy the Federal
Reserve would likely conduct next year.
"The data does not suggest things on the ground have changed
radically ... (and) will have little impact on entrenched
expectations of a very extended period of quantitative easing,
at least through 2013," he said.
"A string of much better employment reports would be needed
to change a view that the Fed will be expanding its balance
sheet by close to $1 trillion over the next year," Ruskin said.
Traders said some of the downward pressure on 10- and
30-year Treasuries occurred in anticipation of supply next week
when the Treasury will auction 10- and 30-year bonds.
"A concession is starting to be built in ahead of the longer
end supply next Wednesday and Thursday," said Cantor Fitzgerald
Treasury strategist Justin Lederer.
The difference between 10- and 30-year yields has widened
back to slightly more than 122 basis points, he noted.
"Overall, as risk assets trade better and supply looms,
Treasuries will give back some of their recent gains. But I do
not expect any major sell-off," Lederer said.