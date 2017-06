NEW YORK Oct 9 Prices of U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds rose 1 point near midday on Tuesday, as growing losses on Wall Street prompted by worries about a slowing global economy fed safe-haven purchases of less risky government debt.

The yield on 30-year bonds was last 2.917 percent, down 5 basis points from Friday's close and below its 200-day moving average.

The U.S. bond market was closed on Monday due to the Columbus Day holiday.