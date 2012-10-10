* IMF warns euro zone crisis threatens global growth
* U.S. sells $21 billion in 10-year notes
* Fed sells $7.8 billion in short-dated debt
By Richard Leong and Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, Oct 10 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Wednesday after a sale of 10-year notes as investors worried
about the health of the global economy and short bets found
themselves squeezed.
While traders had sold off earlier in the day to prepare for
the $21 billion sale of 10-year notes, part of this week's $66
billion in coupon-bearing offerings, Treasuries retraced that
lost ground after the auction.
"There was some short covering, and that helped give the
auction a pretty solid bid," said Kim Rupert, managing director
of global fixed-income analysis at Action Economics LLC in San
Francisco.
The higher prices in turn spurred more shorts to step in and
cover their positions, she said. Volume remained thin, Rupert
added.
The auction showed strong results, Nomura strategists said
in a note, calling the non-dealer demand "a signal that there is
broad-based demand for 10s at these levels."
Worries about the global economy, including the euro zone
debt crisis, also supported safe-haven Treasuries, traders said.
In a report on Wednesday, the International Monetary Fund
was sharply critical of European policymakers for their failure
to restore confidence.
"The fear factor remains. The IMF underscored the bad news
from Europe and its impact on the global economy," said Sharon
Stark, chief fixed income strategist at Sterne Agee & Leach in
Birmingham, Alabama.
The IMF, which will hold its semi-annual meeting in Tokyo
this week, downgraded its outlook on global economic growth and
said the euro area's economy is likely to contract this year. It
also called the euro zone debt crisis the biggest risk to the
world's financial health.
This dour view, together with warnings from Alcoa, Chevron
and several other major U.S. firms on their future earnings,
should support demand for the longer-dated Treasuries supply
this week, Stark said.
The U.S. Treasury Department will complete this week's $66
billion worth of coupon debt offerings with a $13 billion sale
of 30-year bonds on Thursday.
The Federal Reserve also sold $7.8 billion in Treasuries due
April 2014 to February 2015 under its Operation Twist. This
program involves selling shorter-dated Treasuries and purchasing
longer-dated issues in a bid to hold down long-term borrowing
costs to bolster the economy.
In addition, the Federal Reserve in its September Beige Book
report said its business contacts suggest economic activity is
still expanding modestly in most regions though pockets of
weakness and strained labor markets remain a problem for some
districts.
The Beige Book offers anecdotal information on U.S. business
activity collected by the Fed's 12 regional banks, and the
findings will likely become "the basis of discussion" among Fed
policymakers when they meet on Oct. 23-24, Sterne's Stark said.
Three top Fed officials - Minneapolis Fed chief Narayana
Kocherlakota, Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo and Dallas Fed
President Richard Fisher - speak at separate events on
Wednesday.
Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana
Kocherlakota, who proposed last month that the Fed hold interest
rates near to zero until U.S. unemployment was back under 5.5
percent, also said his proposal required a collective forecast.
Fed Vice Chairwoman Janet Yellen said late Tuesday low
short-term interest rates are essential to support the U.S.
economy. She spoke at an event sponsored by the IMF and the
Japanese Ministry of Finance.
On the open market, benchmark 10-year notes were
9/32 higher in price, yielding 1.684 percent from 1.7130 percent
on Tuesday.
Thirty-year bonds rose 23/32 in price to yield
2.889 percent, compared to 2.925 percent on Tuesday.