* U.S. jobless claims fall to lowest in over 4 years
* U.S. sells $13 billion in 30-year bonds
* Spain rating cut underscores euro zone fears
* Fed buys $1.25 billion TIPS for Operation Twist
By Richard Leong and Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, Oct 11 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Thursday in choppy trading as worries about the health of the
euro zone after a downgrade of Spain's debt and uncertainty
around November's U.S. election outweighed a lackluster sale of
30-year debt.
The U.S. Treasury sold $13 billion of 30-year bonds at a
high yield of 2.904 percent. Analysts said demand was soft, with
primary dealers accounting for the highest share of purchases
since January.
That was a contrast to auctions earlier in the week of
three- and 10-year debt, which both saw stronger demand.
"The auction looked weak, but I prefer to look at the
broader picture," said Suvrat Prakash, an interest rate
strategist with BNP Paribas in New York.
"When you look at all three auctions, it tells you quite
strongly that investor demand is there and there's good support
for the market to be at these historically low rates."
Investors fretted about a downgrade to Spain's sovereign
credit rating by Standard & Poor's late on Wednesday to barely
above junk. Markets are also waiting for the results of a
Moody's review of Spain's rating, which could see it being cut
to junk. Those results are expected this month.
Spain's rating woes piled on the pressure for the country to
seek help from its European partners, which would make it the
largest economy yet in the monetary union to ask for a
full-blown bailout.
But Treasuries nonetheless seesawed for part of the session,
as data suggested the U.S. labor market might be strengthening.
First-time filings for unemployment benefits unexpectedly
fell to their lowest since February 2008, but the government
said one-time factors likely caused the steep 30,000 drop in
weekly claims.
"This suggests some improvement in the labor market," which
fueled some selling in Treasuries earlier in the session, said
David Keeble, global head of interest rate strategy at Credit
Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank in New York.
Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve purchased $1.25 billion in
Treasury Inflation Protected Securities under its Operation
Twist. This program involves selling shorter-dated Treasuries
and purchasing longer-dated issues in a bid to hold down
long-term borrowing costs to bolster the economy.
The U.S. Treasury said on Thursday it will reopen a 30-year
TIPS issue by $7 billion on Oct. 11.
On the open market, regular 10-year Treasury notes
were 1/32 higher in price, yielding 1.679 percent,
from 1.680 percent late on Wednesday.
Thirty-year bonds rose 14/32 in price after
flirting with a near 1 point drop earlier. The 30-year yield was
last at 2.863 percent, from 2.885 percent late on Wednesday.
Treasuries might be safe vehicles to park cash until there
is progress with the debt problems in Europe and U.S. lawmakers
deal with expiration of major tax breaks and automatic spending
cuts at year-end - referred to as "the fiscal cliff," analysts
and investors said.
"We are bouncing around in a range here. This is a good
entry here," said Matt Duch, portfolio manager at Calvert
Investment Management in Bethesda, Maryland, which oversees
about $12 billion in assets.