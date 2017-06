NEW YORK Oct 12 Prices on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds rose to session highs early Friday after data on producer prices in September showed the underlying domestic inflation trend stayed muted, making it attractive to own long-dated debt.

The U.S. long bond gained as much as 13/32 in price after the government report on its producer price index. The 30-year bond yield touched a session low of 2.829 percent, compared with Thursday's close at 2.848 percent.