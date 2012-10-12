NEW YORK Oct 12 Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday after U.S. producer price data signaled the underlying domestic inflation trend remained muted due to sluggish demand, making long-dated debt attractive to investors.

The government's producer price index rose 1.1 percent in September, largely due to a 9.8 percent jump in gasoline prices. However, bond traders focused on the index's core, which excluded volatile energy and food prices, and was unchanged on the month.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 2/32 in price, yielding 1.659 percent, 1 basis point lower than Thursday's close.

The 30-year bond was up 11/32 in price, rebounding from an earlier 18/32 decline in overseas trading. The 30-year yield was last 2.830 percent, compared with Thursday's close at 2.848 percent.