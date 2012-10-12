NEW YORK Oct 12 Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries
prices rose on Friday after U.S. producer price data signaled
the underlying domestic inflation trend remained muted due to
sluggish demand, making long-dated debt attractive to investors.
The government's producer price index rose 1.1 percent in
September, largely due to a 9.8 percent jump in gasoline prices.
However, bond traders focused on the index's core, which
excluded volatile energy and food prices, and was unchanged on
the month.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 2/32 in
price, yielding 1.659 percent, 1 basis point lower than
Thursday's close.
The 30-year bond was up 11/32 in price,
rebounding from an earlier 18/32 decline in overseas trading.
The 30-year yield was last 2.830 percent, compared with
Thursday's close at 2.848 percent.