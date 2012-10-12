* U.S. core producer prices unchanged in September
* Worries persist over whether Spain will request aid
* Fed buys $1.89 billion in long-dated bonds
By Richard Leong and Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, Oct 12 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Friday as data showed muted underlying U.S. inflation, with
investors looking ahead to a key European summit, a possible
bailout request from Spain and more data in the week ahead.
Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields tracked their fourth straight
fall, boosted by safe-haven bids as uncertainty about global
growth and the ongoing euro zone debt crisis continued.
The Federal Reserve's latest bond purchase also added to
gains in longer-dated debt, analysts said.
Next week, investors will eye a summit of European Union
leaders on Oct. 18-19, particularly on the possibility of a
Spanish bailout. Some analysts said Spain could put off asking
for help.
"Spain's cash position and relatively limited market
pressure will prevent the government from being forced to ask
for financial support any time soon," wrote analysts from Bank
of America Merrill Lynch.
"We expect the timing to depend on market pressure, the
likely conditionality, and domestic and broader European
politics."
Other key data in the week ahead include U.S. retail sales
for September, due Oct. 15, which could clarify whether rising
consumer sentiment is translating into more dollars spent at the
register.
On Friday, the U.S. government said its Producer Price Index
rose 1.1 percent in September, largely due to a 9.8 percent jump
in gasoline prices. However, bond traders focused on the index's
core rate, which excludes volatile energy and food prices and
was unchanged from August.
The muted core PPI reading made it more attractive to own
Treasuries and other fixed-income securities since speeding
inflation erodes bond values.
The inflation trend is "pretty well contained so that's
helped the bond market," said Brian Rehling, senior fixed income
strategist with Wells Fargo Advisors in St. Louis, Missouri.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 6/32 in
price, yielding 1.647 percent, from 1.6681 percent on Thursday.
The 30-year bond was up 21/32 in price, erasing
an earlier 18/32 decline in overseas trading. The 30-year yield
was last at 2.815 percent, from Thursday's close at 2.848
percent.
Since the Fed embarked on its third round of large-scale
bond purchases, dubbed QE3, a month ago with the goal of
bolstering the economy, the 10-year yield has fallen nearly 25
basis points and the 30-year yield about 30 basis points.
Trading of longer-dated issues was choppy on light volume as
bond dealers and investors adjusted their portfolios to make
room for this week's $66 billion in coupon-bearing supply.
Longer-dated prices briefly retreated from highs after a
private report showed consumer optimism improved to its
strongest in five years, reducing anxiety about a U.S. economic
slowdown.
Spain on Friday said a European bond-buying plan was fully
ready for use and that there was absolutely no political
resistance from within the euro zone to a Spanish bailout
request.
U.S. households felt better about the economy and their own
finances, according to the Thomson Reuters/University of
Michigan preliminary October reading on consumer sentiment. The
index rose to 83.1, up from 78.3 the month before, marking the
highest level since September 2007.
Some economists attributed the improvement in consumers'
mood in part to recent upbeat housing news. If this continues,
it could bode favorably for stocks and risky assets and cause
some investors to scale back holdings in Treasuries, investors
said.
"I'm getting more positive about housing, which had been
negative on the economy," said Wilmer Stith, who help manages
the $300 million Wilmington Broad Market Bond Fund in Baltimore
.
On the supply front, the Fed bought $1.889 billion in
Treasuries due in February 2036 to August 2042 under its
Operation Twist. The program involves selling shorter-dated
Treasuries and buying longer-dated issues to try to hold down
mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs to stimulate
the economy.