By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Oct 15 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Monday as traders took profits from last week's debt auctions
and after data pointed to a stronger economic picture.
Losses were stemmed by continuing bond purchases by the
Federal Reserve and as the U.S. central bank's commitment to its
loose monetary policy held Treasuries yields within their recent
range.
Treasuries temporarily extended earlier price losses after
data showed that U.S. retail sales rose in September, while a
separate release showed manufacturing in New York state shrank
for the third month in a row but at a slower pace.
"The numbers were relatively strong, but the Fed is not
reacting on the first round of numbers. You're going to have to
have months and months of economic growth before the Fed really
comes into the picture," said Tom Tucci, head of Treasuries
trading at CIBC World Markets in New York.
The market was softer as traders continued profit-taking
from Friday after the Treasury sold $66 billion in new
three-year, 10-year and 30-year debt, he said.
Treasuries have been largely rangebound as Fed officials
affirm that the U.S. central bank will not change its loose
monetary policy unless it is sure that the economic recovery has
a firm footing.
New York Fed President William Dudley said on Monday that
the central bank's policy stance will only evolve once "we
became confident that the recovery was securely established."
With the support of continuing Fed buying, some traders
expect that the debt will stay rangebound until November's
presidential elections.
"That's going to be the next significant trade," said Tucci.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 2/32 in
price to yield 1.68 percent, up from 1.67 percent late on
Friday. The notes have traded between 1.55 percent and 1.88
percent since the beginning of August.
The Fed will purchase up to $5.25 billion in notes due
between 2018 and 2020 on Monday as part of its Operation Twist
program, designed to lower long-term borrowing rates.