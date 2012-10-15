By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Oct 15 U.S. Treasuries prices were
little changed on Monday in choppy trading and yields held in
their recent range as investors saw low volatility ahead of the
November U.S. presidential election and before further clarity
on the U.S. fiscal cliff.
Many investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the
election and on uncertainties over expiring tax cuts and looming
spending cuts that could send the U.S. economy over a "fiscal
cliff" early next year unless congress acts.
"I think the market is still waiting on clarity on the
fiscal cliff, until we know more about it it's really hard to
express a strong view either way," said Fidelio Tata, head of
U.S. interest rate strategy at Societe Generale in New York.
Investors have been taking positions designed to benefit
from low volatility on an expectation Treasuries will stay
within their recent range for the coming months, Tata said.
Treasuries have also been largely rangebound as Fed
officials affirm that the U.S. central bank will not change its
loose monetary policy unless it is sure that the economic
recovery has a firm footing.
New York Fed President William Dudley said on Monday that
the central bank's policy stance will only "evolve" once "we
became confident that the recovery was securely established."
Treasuries prices fell early on Monday after U.S. retail
sales rose in September. A separate report showed manufacturing
in New York state shrank for the third month in a row.
Prices later retraced as the Federal Reserve made Treasuries
purchases as part of its Operation Twist program, designed to
lower long-term borrowing rates.
The central bank on Monday bought $5.01 billion in notes due
between 2018 and 2020 out of $18.65 billion submitted for
purchase.
CIBC's Tom Tucci said Monday's data was relatively strong,
but unlikely to sway the Fed from its current course.
"You're going to have to have months and months of economic
growth before the Fed really comes into the picture," said
Tucci, head of Treasuries trading at CIBC in New York.
"In general I think the market is going to be wound up in a
pretty tight range in front of the election," he added.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last unchanged in
between 1.55 percent and 1.88 percent since the beginning of
August.