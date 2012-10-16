* Prices fall as Goldman earnings boost stocks, euro gains against dollar * Thirty-year bond yields test support around 2.90 percent * Two-year swaps spreads tighten to around 10 bps, indicating strong credit By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Oct 16 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday as strong earnings by companies including Goldman Sachs boosted stocks, and reduced the appeal of safe haven debt, and as talk of assistance for Spain boosted demand for euros against the dollar. Goldman reported a third-quarter profit, reversing a year-earlier loss, as revenue more than doubled due to gains in the investment bank's holdings of stocks and bonds. The euro also rose against the dollar, helped by persistent talk that Spain may soon ask for a bailout and on tentative signs of improving confidence in the German economy. "Goldman knocked the (Treasuries) market lower, and there is also talk that Germany is open to credit for Spain," said Richard Gilhooly, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. Benchmark 10-year notes fell 11/32 in price with yields rising to 1.71 percent, up from 1.67 percent late on Monday. Thirty-year bond prices fell 1-3/32 with yields testing support levels at around 2.90 percent, just below the high yield of 2.904 percent where the Treasury sold new bonds last Thursday. If yields rise above the 2.91 percent level they may next test the 2.97 percent to 3 percent area, said Gilhooly. Treasuries showed little reaction to data that showed that U.S. consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in September as the cost of gasoline surged. Two-year interest rate swap spreads also tightened by almost a basis point to test levels of around 10 basis points, which indicates credit conditions are loosening and is a bullish sign for the economy. "Two-year spreads under 10 basis points is a big deal, it shows that credit is plentiful and percolating through the system a little bit more," Gilhooly said. The two-year swap spreads have rallied from over 50 basis points at the beginning of the year.