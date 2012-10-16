* Prices fall as Goldman earnings boost stocks, euro gains
against dollar
* Thirty-year bond yields test support around 2.90 percent
* Two-year swaps spreads tighten to around 10 bps,
indicating strong credit
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Oct 16 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Tuesday as strong earnings by companies including Goldman Sachs
boosted stocks, and reduced the appeal of safe haven debt, and
as talk of assistance for Spain boosted demand for euros against
the dollar.
Goldman reported a third-quarter profit, reversing a
year-earlier loss, as revenue more than doubled due to gains in
the investment bank's holdings of stocks and bonds.
The euro also rose against the dollar, helped by persistent
talk that Spain may soon ask for a bailout and on tentative
signs of improving confidence in the German economy.
"Goldman knocked the (Treasuries) market lower, and there is
also talk that Germany is open to credit for Spain," said
Richard Gilhooly, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities
in New York.
Benchmark 10-year notes fell 11/32 in price with
yields rising to 1.71 percent, up from 1.67 percent late on
Monday.
Thirty-year bond prices fell 1-3/32 with yields
testing support levels at around 2.90 percent, just below the
high yield of 2.904 percent where the Treasury sold new bonds
last Thursday.
If yields rise above the 2.91 percent level they may next
test the 2.97 percent to 3 percent area, said Gilhooly.
Treasuries showed little reaction to data that showed that
U.S. consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in September as the cost
of gasoline surged.
Two-year interest rate swap spreads also tightened by almost
a basis point to test levels of around 10 basis points, which
indicates credit conditions are loosening and is a bullish sign
for the economy.
"Two-year spreads under 10 basis points is a big deal, it
shows that credit is plentiful and percolating through the
system a little bit more," Gilhooly said.
The two-year swap spreads have rallied from
over 50 basis points at the beginning of the year.