* Prices fall as Spain avoids junk rating, housing starts
jump
* Yields seen likely to rise as housing improves
* Two-year swap spreads rally to tightest level since 1996
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Oct 17 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Wednesday after stronger-than-expected housing data pointed to
an improving economy, and after Spain avoided a damaging ratings
downgrade, reducing demand for safe-haven U.S. debt.
Prices fell overnight after Moody's Investors Service
affirmed Spain at the lowest investment grade rating, giving a
reprieve from a downgrade that would have driven its debt out of
some bond indexes and prompted selling by investors who track
them.
Losses accelerated after data showed that groundbreaking on
new U.S. homes surged in September to its fastest pace in more
than four years, another sign that the housing sector's budding
recovery is gaining traction.
"The housing starts and permits are both up a ton. The
market was already selling off, it started overnight with
Moody's affirming Spain's investment grade rating," said James
Newman, head of Treasuries and Agency trading at Keefe, Bruyette
and Woods in New York.
Benchmark 10-year notes fell 18/32 in price with
yields climbing to 1.79 percent, the highest level since
September 21.
Thirty-year bonds were last down 1-7/32 in price
to yield 2.99 percent, the highest since September 19.
The data is the latest sign that the U.S. housing market is
turning and further improvement should help boost the economy,
and send longer-dated Treasuries yields higher, said Wilmer
Stith, who helps manage that $300 million Wilmington Broad
Market Bond Fund in Baltimore, Maryland.
Mortgage purchases made by the Federal Reserve as part of
its third quantitative easing program should help drive down
borrowing rates further, and more economic improvement is likely
once uncertainty around November's presidential election and the
fiscal cliff pass.
"If businesses start to feel more confident once the
political clouds are past we will see long term interest rates
start to rise as inflation rises, and as the economy starts to
improve," he said.
Stith said he is overweight the five- to seven-year notes,
which he says offer the best risk-adjusted returns, and sees
longer-dated debt as most at risk of yield increases.
Two-year swap spreads also continued to tighten on
Wednesday, reaching the tightest level since 1996, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
The spread rally likely reflects an uptick in lending as
investors search for higher-yielding assets due to the very low
interest rate environment.
The two-year swaps spread tightened by
three-quarters of a basis points to 8.75 basis points.
The three-month dollar London interbank offered rate (Libor)
fell to 32 basis points on Wednesday. It has dropped
from 58 basis points at the beginning of the year.