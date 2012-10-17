* Spain avoids junk rating, housing starts jump
* Ten-year note yield near 200-day moving average
* Yields seen likely to rise as housing improves
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Oct 17 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell
for a third consecutive day on Wednesday after
stronger-than-expected housing data pointed to an improving
economy and after Spain avoided a ratings downgrade, reducing
demand for safe-haven U.S. debt.
Prices fell overnight after Moody's Investors Service
affirmed Spain at the lowest investment grade rating, giving a
reprieve from a downgrade that would have driven its debt out of
some bond indexes and prompted selling by investors who track
them.
Losses by Treasuries accelerated after data showing
groundbreaking on new U.S. homes surged in September to its
fastest pace in more than four years, another sign that the
housing sector's budding recovery may be strengthening.
"Bond investors are admitting that the economic data is
getting better and that the economy could grow near 2 percent in
the fourth quarter," said Tom di Galoma, managing director at
Navigate Advisors LLC in Stamford, Connecticut.
Benchmark 10-year notes traded 24/32 lower in
price to yield 1.81 percent, the highest since Sept. 19 and up
from 1.72 percent late Tuesday. Benchmark yields posted the
biggest two-day rise since late July.
The yields were hovering around at their 200-day moving
average, di Galoma noted, and are widely expected to rebuffed
there. Breaking above the 1.81 percent level "will certainly put
accounts on the defensive however," he said.
Thirty-year bonds traded 1-6/32 lower in price
to yield 2.98 percent, up from 2.92 percent late Tuesday.
Thirty-year yields broke above their 200-day moving average
during the day.
Wednesday's home starts data is the latest sign that the
U.S. housing market is turning and further improvement should
help boost the economy, and send longer-dated Treasuries yields
higher, said Wilmer Stith, who helps manage that $300 million
Wilmington Broad Market Bond Fund in Baltimore, Maryland.
Mortgage purchases made by the Federal Reserve as part of
its third quantitative easing program should help drive down
borrowing rates further, and more economic improvement is likely
once uncertainty around November's presidential election and the
fiscal cliff pass.
"If businesses start to feel more confident once the
political clouds are past we will see long term interest rates
start to rise as inflation rises, and as the economy starts to
improve," he said.
Stith said he is overweight the five- to seven-year notes,
which he says offer the best risk-adjusted returns, and sees
longer-dated debt as most at risk of yield increases.
Two-year swap spreads also continued to tighten on
Wednesday, likely reflecting an uptick in lending as investors
search for higher-yielding assets due to the very low interest
rate environment.
The two-year swaps spread tightened by over a
half a basis point to 8.5 basis points.