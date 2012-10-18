BRIEF-NYSE and Saudi Arabia's Tadawul exchange listing favoured option for Saudi Aramco- FT
NEW YORK Oct 18 U.S. Treasuries pared price gains on Thursday afternoon to trade slightly negative, with yields climbing to session highs.
Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 3/32 lower in price to yield 1.83 percent, up marginally from 1.82 percent late Wednesday. Benchmark yields dipped to as low as 1.78 percent earlier in the day.
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.