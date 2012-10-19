* Market now pricing for rate hikes in 2014
* Housing data in focus for signs of strength of recovery
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Oct 19 U.S. Treasury prices edged up
on Friday as selling pressure that has hurt the market for the
past four days subsided and before home sales data is expected
to give further signs about the strength of the housing
recovery.
Stronger U.S. economic data and hopes that European leaders
are taking steps to resolve their debt crisis has caused a
dramatic jump in Treasuries yields this week amid heavy selling
of the debt.
The market is also now pricing in an expectation that the
Federal Reserve will start raising rates in 2014, instead of
2015, for the first time since before Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke's speech in Jackson Hole in August, said Jim Vogel,
interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.
"The question everyone is asking is was QE3 even necessary?
Given that we are already seeing evidence of a nice
third-quarter rebound," he said.
Some traders also have been speculating that the Fed may
modify its guidance on how long it will hold rates near zero
when it meets next week.
The U.S. central bank has said that it will hold rates down
until at least 2015, but some traders think this could be
shortened to 2014.
Treasuries yields surged earlier this week after data showed
that groundbreaking on new U.S. homes accelerated in September
to its fastest pace in more than four years.
Home sales data due later on Friday may now be more closely
scoured for signs of confirmation of increasing strength in the
sector.
"It will be bad for the market if that overconfirms housing
starts," Vogel said.
Benchmark 10-year notes prices rose 7/32 on
Friday, with yields falling to 1.81 percent, after earlier
rising as high as 1.83 percent, near their highest level in a
month.
Yields have been trading near their 200-day moving average
of 1.808 percent, and a close above this level is seen as likely
to portend further yield increases.
Thirty-year bonds rose 11/32 in price to yield
2.995 percent, after earlier trading as high as 3.02 percent,
also near the highest levels in a month.