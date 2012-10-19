* Prices rise as overseas buying boosts market
* Next week's Fed meeting next focus
* Market now pricing for rate hikes in 2014
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Oct 19 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Friday, boosted by overnight buying from overseas accounts and
after a four-day selloff attracted new buyers at higher yields.
Stronger U.S. economic data and hopes that European leaders
are taking steps to resolve their debt crisis led to heavy
selling of the debt this week, causing a dramatic jump in
Treasuries yields.
With the debt also testing technical support levels across
many maturities, buyers came back to the bonds on Friday.
"There seemed to be very good buying out of Japan overnight,
that kickstarted the rally that has continued this morning,"
said Jason Rogan, director of Treasuries trading at Guggenheim
Partners in New York.
Treasuries didn't react to data that showed that U.S.
existing home sales fell in September by 1.7 percent.
Government bond yields had surged earlier this week after
data showed that groundbreaking on new U.S. homes accelerated in
September to its fastest pace in more than four years,
suggesting that the housing recovery is gaining traction.
Traders are now focused on a Federal Reserve meeting next
week to see if the central bank gives any new details about what
conditions would lead it to change its ultra loose monetary
policy.
The market has started pricing in an expectation that the
Federal Reserve will start raising rates in 2014, instead of
2015, for the first time since before Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke's speech in Jackson Hole in August, said Jim Vogel,
interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.
"The question everyone is asking is was QE3 even necessary?
Given that we are already seeing evidence of a nice
third-quarter rebound," he said.
Some traders also have been speculating that the Fed may
modify its guidance on how long it will hold rates near zero
when it meets next week.
The U.S. central bank has said that it will hold rates down
until at least 2015, but some traders think this could be
brought forward to 2014.
Market participants are also looking for any indications of
whether the Fed will extend bond purchases in its third
quantitative easing program to Treasuries when Operation Twist
expires at the end of the year.
The Fed, however, may be reluctant to give much new
information as November's presidential election nears.
"I'd be surprised if the Fed had a major announcement two
weeks in front of the election," said Rogan.
Benchmark 10-year notes prices rose 11/32 on
Friday, with yields falling to 1.80 percent, after earlier
rising as high as 1.83 percent, near their highest level in a
month.
Thirty-year bonds rose 18/32 in price to yield
2.99 percent, after earlier trading as high as 3.02 percent,
also near the highest levels in a month.