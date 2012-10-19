* Overseas buying boosts market
* Next week's Fed meeting is market's next focus
* Market now pricing for rate hikes in 2014
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Oct 19 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Friday, boosted by overnight buying from overseas accounts and
after a four-day selloff attracted new buyers at higher yields.
Stronger U.S. economic data and hopes that European leaders
are taking steps to resolve their debt crisis led to heavy
selling of the debt this week, causing a dramatic jump in
Treasuries yields.
With the debt also testing technical support levels across
many maturities, buyers came back to the bonds on Friday.
"There seemed to be very good buying out of Japan overnight,
that kick-started the rally that has continued," said Jason
Rogan, director of Treasuries trading at Guggenheim Partners in
New York.
Treasuries did not react to data showing a 1.7 percent drop
in U.S. existing home sales in September.
Government bond yields had surged earlier this week after
data showed that groundbreaking on new U.S. homes accelerated in
September to the fastest pace in more than four years,
suggesting that the housing recovery is gaining traction.
Traders are now focused on the Federal Reserve meeting next
week, awaiting whether the U.S. central bank will give any new
details about what conditions would lead to a change in its
ultra-loose monetary policy.
The market has started pricing in an expectation that the
Federal Reserve will start raising rates in 2014, instead of
2015, for the first time since before Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
spoke at an annual central bankers' conference in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming, in August, said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at
FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.
"The question everyone is asking is, Was QE3 even necessary?
Given that we are already seeing evidence of a nice
third-quarter rebound," he said.
Some traders also have been speculating that the Fed may
modify its guidance on how long it will hold rates near zero
when it meets next week.
The U.S. central bank has said it will keep rates ultra-low
until at least 2015, but some traders think that could be
brought forward to 2014.
Market participants are also looking for any indications of
whether the Fed will extend bond purchases in its third
quantitative easing program to Treasuries when its Operation
Twist program expires at the end of the year.
The Fed, however, may be reluctant to give much new
information as November's presidential election nears.
"I'd be surprised if the Fed had a major announcement two
weeks in front of the election," said Rogan.
The price of the benchmark 10-year note rose
16/32 on Friday, with the yield falling to 1.78 percent, after
earlier rising as high as 1.83 percent, near the highest level
in a month.
Thirty-year bonds rose 1-3/32 in price to yield
2.95 percent, after earlier trading as high as 3.02 percent,
also near the highest in a month.