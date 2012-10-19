* Recent rise in yields brings in Treasuries buyers
* Stocks fall by over 1 percent as investors shed risk
* Spanish PM says has not decided on bailout
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Oct 19 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Friday as a backup in yields this week brought buyers into
the market, while ongoing worries about the pace of global
growth pushed stocks lower and bolstered the safe-haven appeal
of U.S. government debt.
Yields rose earlier this week on some evidence U.S. economic
growth was gaining traction, and expectations Spain will move to
request a bailout, which could blunt some of the harm Europe's
debt crisis might have on global growth.
This week's gain in yields had gone far enough to spur
buying interest on Friday, especially with continued nervousness
over the condition of the U.S. economy and the eventual outcome
of Europe's debt crisis, analysts said.
Stocks fell by over 1 percent on Friday in reduced appetite
for risk after earnings from General Electric and Microsoft
rekindled worries about corporate profits. The move to
lower-risk assets bolstered Treasuries.
"There is heightened nervousness about the earnings season
with a lot of stuff coming out next week, and it is going to be
challenging to get the top of the line growth for a lot of these
firms," said William Larkin, fixed income portfolio manager at
Cabot Money Management in Salem, Massachusetts.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 18/32
higher in price on Friday to yield 1.77 percent, down from 1.83
percent late Thursday. Benchmark notes were on track for the
biggest single-day drop in yield since late September, although
yields are higher on the week, having climbed from 1.66 percent
last Friday.
Thirty-year bonds traded 1-12/32 higher in price
to yield 2.94 percent, down from 3.01 percent late Thursday.
Treasuries were supported on Friday by concern Spain may not
after all ask for a bailout any time soon, after Spanish Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy said he had not yet decided whether to
request a sovereign bailout from the euro zone and the European
Central Bank.
"Much of what has been driving us has been what is happening
in Europe and that is still the case here. There is a little bit
of disappointment over what is happening in Spain and that is
helping to drive the Treasuries market higher," said David
Coard, head of fixed income sales and trading at The Williams
Capital Group in New York.
Investors were looking ahead to next week's Federal Reserve
policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday although few expect much
in the way of surprises from the central bank ahead of the Nov.
6 U.S. presidential election.
"Their current economic assessment is what everybody is
going to be focusing on -- I don't think anybody expects any
changes (in policy) because we are so close to the election that
they are probably going to keep a very low profile," Larkin
said.