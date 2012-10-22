* Benchmark yields trade near their 200-day moving average * Treasury to auction $99 bln of notes this week * Fed not expected to announce new action at policy meeting this week By Chris Reese NEW YORK, Oct 22 U.S. Treasury prices fell on Monday, taking back a portion of Friday's gains as Wall Street looked set for a stronger open, which undermined the safe-haven allure of U.S. government debt. The Treasury is also set to auction a total of $99 billion of two-year, five-year, and seven-year notes this week, and investors are looking to cheapen Treasuries prices heading into the auctions. "Treasuries have given back half of Friday's gains as U.S. stocks have rebounded in the overnight hours," said William O'Donnell, head of U.S. Treasury strategy at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut, adding "our overnight Treasury flows saw early selling in 10-year notes that set the overall tone of the session." Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 11/32 lower in price to yield 1.80 percent, up from 1.77 percent late Friday but just below the 200-day moving average. Last week's pick-up in yields spurred buying interest on Friday, with demand for safe-haven assets given ongoing jitters about the health of the U.S. economy and Europe's debt crisis. Aside from the Treasuries auctions on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday respectively, investors are also looking ahead to the results of the Federal Reserve's next policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, investors believe the Fed is likely to hold off from taking fresh steps at the meeting, opting to review the impact of the quantitative easing program, known as QE3, it took last month and keep a low profile in its last gathering before the Nov. 6 U.S. presidential election. Thirty-year bonds were trading 18/32 lower in price to yield 2.96 percent, up from 2.93 percent late Friday and just above the 200-day moving average.