NEW YORK Oct 22 Prices for U.S. 30-year bonds trimmed losses to trade flat on Monday, one day before the start of U.S. government debt sales totaling $99 billion this week.

The U.S. 30-year bond price briefly turned positive before slipping back into negative territory on Monday, off 1/32 to yield 2.936 percent.

The sales this week will include $35 billion of two-year notes on Tuesday, $35 billion of five-year notes on Wednesday and $29 billion of seven-year notes on Thursday.