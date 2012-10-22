GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil rises on Qatar rift, sterling steadies after London attack
* Sterling recovers after fall on London attack, focus on election
NEW YORK Oct 22 Prices for U.S. 30-year bonds trimmed losses to trade flat on Monday, one day before the start of U.S. government debt sales totaling $99 billion this week.
The U.S. 30-year bond price briefly turned positive before slipping back into negative territory on Monday, off 1/32 to yield 2.936 percent.
The sales this week will include $35 billion of two-year notes on Tuesday, $35 billion of five-year notes on Wednesday and $29 billion of seven-year notes on Thursday.
MOSCOW, June 5 Russia's Finance Ministry said on Monday it would increase its purchases of foreign currency on the domestic market more than fivefold in June to 45.1 billion roubles ($797.4 million).