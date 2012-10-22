* Treasury to auction $99 billion of notes this week
* Benchmark yields trade near their 200-day moving average
* Fed not seen announcing new action at meeting this week
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Oct 22 U.S. Treasury prices slid on
Monday, erasing some of Friday's gains, as investors sought to
cheapen prices before the sale of $99 billion of U.S. government
debt this week.
Treasuries also came under technical pressure as the yields
on several maturities traded near their 200-day moving averages,
analysts said.
Absent major economic data on Monday, investors looked ahead
to the sales of $35 billion of two-year notes on Tuesday, $35
billion of five-year notes on Wednesday and $29 billion of
seven-year notes on Thursday.
"There are some supply pressures at work here," said John
Canavan, market strategist at Stone & McCarthy Research
Associates in Princeton, New Jersey.
"Treasuries continue to flirt with their 200-day moving
averages," he added. "The combination of a small risk-on
activity has caused Treasuries to revert to form following
Friday's modest correction."
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
09/32 lower in price to yield 1.796 percent, up from 1.77
percent late Friday but just below the 200-day moving average.
A pick-up in yields had spurred buying interest on Friday as
jitters about the health of the U.S. economy and the euro zone
debt crisis drove demand for safe-haven assets.
Aside from the Treasuries auctions this week, investors were
looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting on Tuesday
and Wednesday.
Investors believe the Fed is likely to hold off on fresh
steps for now, opting to review the effects of the quantitative
easing program, known as QE3, it launched last month. The U.S.
central bank is expected to keep a low profile in the last
meeting before the Nov. 6 presidential election.
The Federal Reserve on Monday bought $1.89 billion of
Treasuries maturing February 2036 through May 2042 as part of
its stimulus program dubbed "Operation Twist," under which it is
selling shorter-dated securities and buying longer-dated ones in
an effort to lower longer-term borrowing costs, such as those on
mortgages.